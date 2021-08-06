Xiaomi tops global smartphone sales with 17% share in June: Report

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has surpassed its rivals Apple and Samsung in selling smartphones worldwide in June. Xiaomi emerged as the leader in the smartphone market with 17.1 percent of the global market share in June. Samsung and Apple sold 15.7 percent and 14.3 percent of the total smartphones for the same period. Research firm Counterpoint shared these details in a note on August 7.

According to a report by Counterpoint, Xiaomi registered 26 percent growth in sales compared to the previous month. Xiaomi was also the number one brand globally for Q2 2021 as it had sold over 800 million units since 2011.

According to Counterpoint’s Research Director, Tarun Pathak, “Xiaomi has expanded and overtaken Huawei and Honor in legacy markets like China, Europe, Middle East and Africa. With China, Europe and India’s economies showing signs of revival, they have managed to firm up their position. Samsung, that has been facing challenges due to its supply constraints, lost out.”

Huawei, another Chinese smartphone manufacturer, lost the plot after the United States blacklisted the company and also banned American companies from working with them.

China’s market grew 16 percent month on month in June alone, and Xiaomi was quick to seize the opportunity. The mid-year e-commerce fest and the 618-festival helped them immensely with Redmi9, Redmi Note 9 and Redmi K-series being the top performers, as per analyst Varun Mishra.

Samsung is still undergoing production and supply constraints in Vietnam. It will get further affected if they do not resolve their issues quickly. “This should indirectly help Xiaomi to continue to gain share from the South Korean brand,” added Varun Mishra.