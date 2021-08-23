Xiaomi to offer gold loans, credit line cards, insurance services soon in India

Xiaomi will be looking to bolster its booming financial services in India with offerings of gold loans, credit line cards, and insurance products. The Chinese technology manufacturer will be providing these products in partnership with Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, Aditya Birla Finance Ltd, Stashfin, Money View, Early Salary, and Credit Vidya, said Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India Managing Director.

Xiaomi had launched its microcredit facilities in India in 2019 with the start of Mi Credit . The company claims to have processed over 1 lakh loans, even as borrowing was much weaker since the start of the pandemic last year.

"Many quarters went into re-thinking about the future of Mi Credit or how Mi Financial Services should look like. We are now back to growing this particular platform. Q1 2021 versus Q4 2020, we grew 95 percent, and Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020, we saw 35 percent growth," said Jain.

Jain added that the company will now be expanding its financial services to an extended platform of products. Plans are in place to offer credit line cards from Mi Credit in partnership with Stashfin.

"It is a unique product that comes with a proposition of Buy Now Pay Later combined with a personal loan in order to enable the customer to utilise the offering across channels without any limitations," said Ashish Khandelwal, head of Xiaomi India Financial Services.

Insurance products have been jointly developed with ICICI Lombard and were first launched in July. Credit services will also be bolstered with the introduction of gold loans , which will be launched sometime in the next few weeks, according to Khandelwal.

Also read | Five factors to consider before availing gold loan

The company will also be providing bigger loans of upto Rs 25 lakh compared to Rs 1 lakh earlier. Most of the company's loan customers were salaried employees. However, Xiaomi plans to also attract customers for business loans.

" In 2021, we are planning to further diversify and provide 20 percent of the loans to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises). We have launched business loans to meet the emerging needs of entrepreneurs and MSMEs," added Khandelwal.