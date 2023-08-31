CNBC TV18
Xiaomi to make its debut in the personal grooming space

By Vijay Anand  Aug 31, 2023 7:01:36 PM IST (Published)

Xiaomi, the Chinese electronics giant primarily known for its smartphones, wearables and tablets, as well as other eclectic offerings including lifestyle gear and smart home gadgets, will make its foray into the personal grooming space with a beard trimmer.

The company which has launched Uniblade Trimmer overseas, is set to debut the product in India on Monday, September 4. The trimmer is expected to be priced under Rs 1,500 and will be available for sale on Amazon, Flipkart and the official Mi Store.
Expected features
The company has not announced the features of the Indian variant, but theyare expected to be on the lines of its global counterpart, which sports a three-way blade mechanism that can adapt to the contours of one's face, a rotary dial offering 14-length settings — all of this enclosed in a body that is rated IPX7 for water resistance.
The Uniblade Trimmer is said to offer 60 minutes of usage on a single charge. It can reportedly be charged to full in 90 minutes through a USB Type-C charging port. 
