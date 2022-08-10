Xiaomi to launch the Mix Fold 2, other devices tomorrow

By CNBCTV18.com

Ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, Xiaomi was seen teasing a very slim foldable phone, which could very well be the Mix Fold 2. The phone is set to be launched on August 11, a day after the Z Fold 4 launches and on the same day as the Moto Razr 2022 launch.

With speculation doing the rounds on the internet, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun confirmed the date of the launch. Jun will also be delivering his third annual speech on the same day.

In a series of tweets, Jun talked about the “ultra-slim design” of the phone and a micro waterdrop hinge. In the images that he shared, “Co-engineered by Leica” can be seen alongside the name of the device. This could mean an improved-imaging system for the device.

Earlier in July, Xiaomi first partnered with Leica for the Xiaomi 12S series.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, as is evident from its name, is a successor to MI Mix Fold, which was released in March 2021. If rumours are to be believed, the device could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. In the teasers that we have seen, it is also visible that the thickness of the device is just a bit more than the Type-C port. With its lighter body and high-end specs, it is quite possible for this foldable to give competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Xiaomi will also launch its tablet, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, and its Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, Buds 4 Pro, in the same launch event.