Redmi Note 9, the latest offering of the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, will be launched in India on Monday. The event for the same will begin at 12 pm. The price and other specifications of the model that was launched globally in April are expected to be announced at the event.

Features and Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel. The smartphone globally comes in 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory.

On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor in addition to an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Redmi Note 9 also has a 5,020mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging.

Where to watch

The launch event will be viewed live on YouTube and the social handles of Xiaomi India beginning from 12 pm.

Expected Price