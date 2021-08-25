Xiaomi to launch Redmi 10 Prime on September 3; details here

Xiaomi has teased the release of a new phone in India. With a change in its Twitter handle to prime numbers, the company has announced the launch of Redmi 10 Prime on September 3.

The company has shared some of the details about the upcoming phone on its webpage. Confirmed features include adaptive refresh rate display, hole-punch design, and dual microphones.

Reports suggest that the upcoming variant is just a rebranded Redmi 10 that Xiaomi launched recently.

The phone is expected to be priced similar to Redmi 10, which is available globally at $179 (Rs 13,300) for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant, and $199 (Rs 14,800) for the 4 GB RAM and 128 storage variant. The final variant is priced at $219 (Rs 16,600) for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Specifications

While details are sparse, assuming the Redmi 10 Prime is a rebranded Redmi 10 due to similar badge numbers on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) website, we can arrive at some expected specifications.

In terms of hardware, the phone may come with a 4500-5000 mAh battery unit that will support 18W of fast charging.

A Full HD+, 6.5-inch display is expected with the screen coming with Adaptive Sync of refresh rate and base refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Mediatek Helio G88 SoC is expected to power the phone with its 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

In terms of camera setup, the Redmi 10 came with quad-camera setup in the rear with a 50 MP primary imager and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. In the front, the phone carried an 8 MP selfie camera.

The upcoming phone may become one of the best to sport the branding changes from Xiaomi as it plans to drop the Mi tag.