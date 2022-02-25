Xiaomi teases India launch of Redmi Note 11 Pro series; all you need to know

The Redmi Note 11 Pro series smartphones are expected to debut in India soon. The smartphones were launched in China in October last year. Xiaomi's Global Vice President, Manu Kumar Jain, put out a tweet teasing the two Pro smartphone models -- Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

Jain tweeted, "The 2 ultimate champions in the greatest face-off of all times!. #XiaomiFans, am I referring to @hawkeye & @RaghuReddy505 or is there another UAR incoming. One thing’s for sure, it will only get better!”

While Jain didn't specify the launch date, media reports suggest that the smartphones will be available in India as early as next month. The models will be available exclusively on e-commerce site Flipkart initially. The development comes shortly after Xiaomi 's launch of the Redmi Note 11 series and Note 11S phones in India.

Redmi Note 11 Pro series: Features & specifications

The models being sold in China have a 6.67-inch HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate support. The devices come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Both the smartphones are powered by a 5000mAh battery that has the support for 67W fast charging.

The Pro models pack a quad-rear camera setup -- 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors for macro and depth shots. For selfie lovers, the models have a 16-megapixel front camera.

The two smartphones also have an accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity sensors. The phones were launched in China in Misty Forest, Time Quite Purple, Shallow Dream Galaxy, and Mysterious Black.

As for price, the phones are expected to start under Rs 20,000 and go up to Rs 25,000 in India.