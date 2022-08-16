    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch to launch in India today; check details

    Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch to launch in India today; check details

    Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch to launch in India today; check details
    The Smart TV 5A Pro is an upgraded Smart TV 5A model which is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 20,000 and will be available in various screen sizes.

     Xiaomi is set to release its newest smart television in the 5A smart TV lineup. The Smart TV 5A Pro will be an Android-powered smart TV that is going to be available in the 32-inch size, though the company will likely release the model in larger sizes as well.

    The Smart TV 5A Pro is an upgraded Smart TV 5A model, which is currently available at a starting price of Rs 13,999 in the Indian market. The launch of the smart TV will happen at noon and can be bought on the company’s dedicated microsite.

    The company's website revealed that the Smart TV 5A Pro will feature updated looks with thin bezels around the display. The TV will also come supporting a Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) wall mount as well as a table stand.

    Also Read: Google Pixel 6a Review: Pixel Perfect — almost

    In terms of more significant upgrades, the smart TV will now run the ARM Cortex-A55 CPU, a significant upgrade over the ARM Cortex-A35 CPUs used in previous 5A smart TV models.

    The 32-inch model might come with HD support with its 1366x768 pixel resolution and is also expected to house 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support.

    In terms of its OS, the Smart TV 5A Pro is expected to run Xiaomi's custom Android 11-based PatchWall UI. The smart TV offers dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and several I/O options.

    Also Read: Google marks 75th anniversary of 'Azadi' with animated doodle inspired by kite-flying

    The 32-inch model of the Smart TV 5A Pro is reportedly priced at around Rs 20,000. The company will release details about the price, model sizes and other specifications after the official release. The Smart TV 5A Pro will be competing against the likes of Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch in the sub-Rs 20,000 markets.

    (Edited by : Pihu Yadav)

