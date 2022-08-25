Xiaomi shipped over 7 million smartphones in India from April to June, says IDC report

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Xiaomi shipped over seven million smartphones in India in the second quarter of 2022, with 25% of its shipments being 5G-enabled smartphones.

Xiaomi shipped over seven million smartphones in India in the second quarter of 2022and led the list with an over 20 percent market share, according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. Surprisingly, the brand was the only player amongst the top 10 with declining shipments (-28 percent) year-on-year (YoY) in 2Q22, down from almost 10 million same time last year.

The credit, IDC said, goes to the launch of its Redmi 10 series, which together with Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi Note 11 accounted for 35 percent of its shipments. In the 5G smartphone segment, however, Xiaomi stood third. After launching its first 5G smartphone in the country in 2020, the segment now contributes to 25 percent of its overall shipments.

realme was a close second with a little over six million smartphones shipped in the quarter, with strong YoY growth of 24 percent (highest among the top five vendors).

Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President, Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia & ANZ said, “5G smartphone supplies are much better than 4G, leading to higher Average Selling Prices (ASPs) but lower demand. The mass segment of below $200 (approximately Rs 16,000) has seen fewer new launches. On top of this, inflationary stress is impacting consumer demand and is not expected to ease anytime in 2H22. These factors will certainly impair 2022 to be flat.”

The report also stated that 11 million 5G smartphones were shipped with an ASP of $377 (close to Rs 30,000) and that 51 million 5G smartphones have been shipped from 2020 to the first half of 2022. The numbers are expected to cross 50 percent market share by 2023, helping India to better adapt to 5G services.