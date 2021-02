Xiaomi is set to launch its Redmi 10 series on March 4. The device will be available in India first. The Chinese brand is expected to announce successors of the Redmi Note 9 line-up from 2020.

Few days ago, there were rumours of Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Their design, features and key specifications were even leaked online. Apart from this, the conglomerate itself has been testing the Redmi Note 10 series in the heads-up to the launch date, which is scheduled for next week. The company has confirmed the launch date in India.

Three smartphones in line-up

The company is expected to announce its three smartphones in the Redmi Note 10 line-up, which could include the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the standard Redmi Note 10. Apart from this, Xiaomi will be live-streaming the Redmi Note 10 series launch across its social media channels.

Specifications

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with Qualcomm’s mid-premium Snapdragon processors. The Chinese tech giant is yet to furnish details about the processors powering the Redmi Note 10 series. It is likely that the Snapdragon 732G could make its mark on one of the phones in the line-up.

Price