Xiaomi's Redmi 9i is set to go on sale on Thursday at 12 noon and will be available for purchase on online platforms like Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The smartphone was launched at the start of this month in two variants. Both the variants will be available for purchase on both online and offline platforms.

Features and Specifications:

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9i runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10. The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB via a micro SD card.

For photos and videos, it comes with a single 13-megapixel rear sensor coupled with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 5- megapixel selfie camera. The camera also comes with Pro mode, Palm Shutter mode and more. Additionally, it also features AI scene detection which recognises 32 different scenes, including 5 India specific scenes.

Connectivity options include VoWiFi, 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging and also comes with a P2i coating that makes it water-resistant.

Price and colour:

The smartphone's base variant 4GB + 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 8,299. The 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,299