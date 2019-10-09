Technology
Xiaomi Redmi 8 with 5000mAh battery launched in India
Updated : October 09, 2019 02:59 PM IST
The Redmi 8 features a 12MP Sony IMX363 dual camera set up, a 5000mAh battery, a USB Type-C port with up to 18W fast charging support.
The Redmi 8 has been introduced in two configurations: 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively.
