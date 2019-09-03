Xiaomi readying four smartphones with 108MP cameras, says report

With Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi having earlier revealed that it was working on a smartphone with Samsung's 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor, a recent report has now claimed that the company will launch four 108MP camera smartphones.

The information regarding upcoming 108MP camera smartphone codes were revealed through MIUI's Mi Gallery app, XDA Developers reported on Monday.

The MIUI's Mi Gallery app reveals the codename of the four 108MP camera smartphones. The codenames are "tucana", "draco", "umi", and "cmi". No other specifications of the upcoming smartphones have been disclosed.

In addition, the report denies Mi Mix 4 as being one of the four phones in development with 108MP camera, as was previously rumoured.