Xiaomi projected to be 3rd largest phone maker globally in 2021

Updated : March 20, 2021 02:11 PM IST

This year, Xiaomi is projected to grow its share of global smartphone market by 2 percentage points to a record 13 percent.
The year 2021 is going to be the year of Chinese smartphone vendors and the third and fourth spots are likely to go to Vivo and OPPO, respectively.
Xiaomi projected to be 3rd largest phone maker globally in 2021
Published : March 20, 2021 02:11 PM IST

