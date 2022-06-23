Xiaomi Poco F4 5G global launch today: Features, price and other details

The Poco F4 5G, the latest device in the Poco’s F-line-up, will be launched on the global market today. The phone has special focus on gaming and will be available in several countries, including India. Poco has been pushing affordable smartphones packed with features to compete with brands like iQOO, OnePlus and Samsung. The Poco F4 5G will take on rivals like the Galaxy M53 5G, OnePlus Nord series and iQOO Neo 6 5G phones.

The phone’s tagline "everything you need" indicates its multiple features and high end specifications.

The POCO F4 5G comes jam packed with specs that are engineered to blow past your expectations. Take a guess on the the RAM and ROM storage? Just remember, it has #EverythingYouNeed #MadeOfMAD pic.twitter.com/ePCNH99MSR— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) June 11, 2022 Poco F4 5G Specifications

The Poco F4 5G features some of the best features in the segment with an extraordinary display, RAM, storage and cooling system.

Under the hood the phone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, and 12GB of LPDDR 5 RAM along with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will be liquid cooled with a 3112 mm square vapour chamber.

The phone features a flat ergonomic design with a circular triple camera setup and a dual LED flash at the back

The Poco F4 5G features a fourth generation Super AMOLED screen with 1300 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby vision.

The new device has a primary camera of 64MP with enhanced blur reduction and other two cameras of 8MP and 5MP.

The Poco F4 5G is powered by a 4500mAh battery and it comes with a 67W charger.

Time of the launch event and where to watch it

The Poco F4 5G will be launched at 5.30PM IST on June 23. The official YouTube channel of Poco will live stream the launch event.

Poco F4 5G expected price

The phone will be the successor to the Poco F3 GT, which is priced at Rs 28,999 going up to Rs 31,999. As per reports, the Poco F4 5G will also come with a similar price tag and will be under the Rs 30,000 bracket.