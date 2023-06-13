Xiaomi Pad 6 first impressions: The OnePlus killer?

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is available in India starting at Rs 23,999. It offers two variants with different storage capacities and competes with the OnePlus Pad. The tablet has an 11-inch display with slim bezels, a 2.8K resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi Pad 6 runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and offers good value for its price compared to other tablets.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is now available for purchase in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The latest tablet offering from the Chinese giant has two variants — 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage for Rs 23,999, and 8 GB RAM with 256 GB of storage for Rs 25,999 — pitting it directly against the OnePlus Pad, which launched less than two months ago, at a more affordable price point even with all the optional accessories thrown in.

The review package Xiaomi sent me comprises the tablet itself, a quick start guide, a charger, a USB Type-C to Type-A cable, the Xiaomi Smart Pen, and a keyboard cover.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 boasts an 11-inch display with slim black screen bezels, and Dolby Atmos support, delivering an immersive viewing experience. The screen resolution is 2880x1800 pixels (2.8K), and it features a rare 144Hz refresh rate. The LCD display is fully laminated and offers good brightness levels.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 includes standard features such as volume rockers, speakers, and a USB Type-C port. However, it lacks a headphone jack and fingerprint scanner. Instead, the device relies on facial recognition for unlocking. The keyboard cover is practical and provides a satisfying typing experience, attaching magnetically.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 comes bundled with the Smart Pen that features a pressure-sensitive tip, two side buttons for quick functions, and impressive precision. The laminated display makes it easier to write or draw on, compared to the OnePlus Pad or even the pricier non-Pro iPad models.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, which delivers a decent gaming experience and is capable of handling most games with high graphics settings.

In terms of the camera, the front camera has been relocated to the top horizontal bezel, a much-needed improvement that makes it more natural for video calls. The tablet features a full metal body, giving it a premium feel. On the back, you'll find a 13-megapixel main camera, a depth sensor, and an LED flash.

The tablet runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14. While it may not be the most polished version of Android, it functions effectively.

Overall, the Xiaomi Pad 6 makes a positive first impression. It presents an affordable and intriguing option with its full metal body. Although it lacks certain features, it remains a compelling choice considering its affordable price compared to the pricier Samsung, OnePlus and Apple tablets. Watch this space for my full review.