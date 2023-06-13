Xiaomi Pad 6 first impressions: The OnePlus killer?

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is available in India starting at Rs 23,999. It offers two variants with different storage capacities and competes with the OnePlus Pad. The tablet has an 11-inch display with slim bezels, a 2.8K resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi Pad 6 runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and offers good value for its price compared to other tablets.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is now available for purchase in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The latest tablet offering from the Chinese giant has two variants — 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage for Rs 23,999, and 8 GB RAM with 256 GB of storage for Rs 25,999 — pitting it directly against the OnePlus Pad, which launched less than two months ago, at a more affordable price point even with all the optional accessories thrown in.

The review package Xiaomi sent me comprises the tablet itself, a quick start guide, a charger, a USB Type-C to Type-A cable, the Xiaomi Smart Pen, and a keyboard cover.