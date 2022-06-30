Mi 12S Ultra to have the largest-ever camera sensor in a smartphone

Xiaomi is introducing a 1-inch camera sensor — the largest-ever in a smartphone — in the Mi 12S Ultra. The phone will be launched on July 4 and will be live-streamed on the company's official website. Xiaomi co-developed the sensor with Sony.

Many smartphone companies, including Sony, have tried to implement a big sensor but rarely succeeded. The closest is the Xperia Pro-I, which has a sensor of the same size but only uses part of it. The sensor is more or less the same as the one Sony uses in its $1,300 Cyber-shot RX100 VII.

This sensor would mean bigger pixels, bigger optics and a tremendous improvement in the image quality, especially in low light. And Xiaomi did not stop with a huge sensor.

The company has also collaborated with Leica for the hardware. While most collaborations seem more of a marketing gimmick and a way to attract buyers, Xiaomi has actually split the $15 million cost of developing the sensor with Sony.

Will this collaboration mean a hike in the Xiaomi price or will they make other compromises to stick with their price range? Come July 4 and we will find out. The phone will be a part of the Mi 12S lineup, which also includes the Xiaomi 12S and the Xiaomi 12S Pro.