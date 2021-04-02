Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to hit the Indian market on April 23; see specs and other details inside

Just days after Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra made its debut in China, the company has announced the flagship phone’s launch date in India. Xiaomi has announced that the Mi 11 Ultra will launch in India on April 23, 2021.

In the world of flagships, we're pushing further. The only #SuperPhone, launching on 23.04.2021. Stay tuned! RT with #Mi11Ultra if you're excited too. pic.twitter.com/sVk73yd0zh — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 1, 2021

In addition to announcing the launch date on social media, the company has also created a dedicated event page on its website ahead of the launch of the phone. The page features a ‘Notify Me’, which allows users to register their details with Xiaomi and remain clued in about all the details of the Mi 11 Ultra.

Specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch AMOLED display as well as a 120Hz refresh rate. With a 480Hz touch sampling rate, the phone is rated at 1,700 nits of brightness.

That’s not all. The phone, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, features 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. To ensure that you don’t run out of charge easily, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast wireless and wired charging.

There are three cameras at the back; a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor and a 48-megapixel ultrawide. The triple camera set up comes with 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 120x digital zoom. It has a small secondary screen on the rear camera module, which would prove quite useful while capturing selfies using the rear cameras.

The specifications of the phone make it fit for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra also holds the distinction of being the first smartphone to use Samsung’s new ISOCELL GN2 sensor.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Price

While the company has not announced the price of the device in India, one can make a fair estimate based on the prices in China.

The 8GB/256GB variant of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which was launched in China last month, had a starting price of 5,999 yuan (nearly Rs 66,437).