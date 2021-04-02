Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to hit the Indian market on April 23; see specs and other details inside Updated : April 02, 2021 01:21 PM IST In addition to announcing the launch date on social media, Xiaomi has also created a dedicated event page on its website ahead of the launch of the phone The phone, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, features 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage Published : April 02, 2021 12:46 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply