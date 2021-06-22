Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launched in India: Check here price, features, specifications

Xiaomi has launched the latest device in its flagship Mi 11 series, Mi 11 Lite. Launched on Tuesday, Mi 11 Lite is an affordable version of Mi 11. The phone is Xiaomi’s lightest, weighing in at just 157 grams, and slimmest smartphone, at just 6.8mm. The price of the smartphone will start from Rs 21,999 and will come in two storage, and three colour options. The phone will be competing against similarly priced and recently launched Nord CE 5G

Price:

Mi 11 Lite will be available in two variants. The 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 21,999, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be available for Rs. 23,999. The pre-order for the phone will begin from June 25 at noon, on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other partner channels. The phone will see its first sale on June 28.

Pre-orders get a Rs 1,500 discount, while HDFC card customers can avail of another Rs 1,500 in discounts.

Specifications:

Though it is thin and light, Mi 11 Lite isn’t lightweight in terms of performance.

The dual-SIM phone will run Android 11 based MIUI 12. The 11 Lite will come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display and Full-HD+ resolution (1,080x2,400). The screen will have a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 240Hz sampling rate and refresh rate of 60Hz as well as 90Hz.

Mi 11 Lite will be using Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, Adreno 618 GPU, and LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of imaging power, the phone will come with a triple camera set-up in the rear. The primary sensor is a 64-MP f/1.79 lens, and comes with an 8-MP ultrawide imager, and a 5-MP sensor with a telephoto lens. In the front, there is going to be a 16-MP sensor.

Features:

Connectivity options on Mi 11 Lite are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Infrared (IR), Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. While 5G is not yet available, Xiaomi has expressed that it is waiting for the 5G rollout before introducing the model.