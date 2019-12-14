Technology
Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable phone by end of 2019
Updated : December 14, 2019 04:01 PM IST
China's National Intellectual Property Administration website shows it's granted Xiaomi's new foldable design patent, which was filed in August.
Unlike the Moto Razr, Xiaomi's new foldable smartphone patent shows a pop-up selfie camera, LetsGoDigital reported recently.
Recently, the company patented a foldable smartphone with five pop-up camera setup.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more