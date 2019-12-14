Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable phone by end of 2019

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has patented a new large-display smartphone which folds in half in the middle like Moto Razr, protecting the screen as a result.

Xiaomi is expected to release the foldable phone by the end of 2019.

China's National Intellectual Property Administration website shows it's granted Xiaomi's new foldable design patent, which was filed in August.

Unlike the Moto Razr, Xiaomi's new foldable smartphone patent shows a pop-up selfie camera, LetsGoDigital reported recently.

It is not Xiaomi's first foldable design. Recently, the company patented a foldable smartphone with five pop-up camera setup.

According to the patent, this foldable phone has an outward-folding screen and depending on how a user holds it, the five cameras can either be rear cameras or front-facing cameras.