Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable phone by end of 2019

Updated : December 14, 2019 04:01 PM IST

China's National Intellectual Property Administration website shows it's granted Xiaomi's new foldable design patent, which was filed in August.
Unlike the Moto Razr, Xiaomi's new foldable smartphone patent shows a pop-up selfie camera, LetsGoDigital reported recently.
Recently, the company patented a foldable smartphone with five pop-up camera setup.
