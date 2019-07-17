Business
Xiaomi launches Redmi K20 Pro special edition priced at Rs 4.8 lakh
Updated : July 17, 2019 07:59 PM IST
The special edition model was unveiled by Manu Kumar Jain, global vice president Xiaomi and managing director Xiaomi India, today on his Twitter account.
According to the available information, only twenty units will be made of the gold and diamond-studded version.
