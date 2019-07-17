Xiaomi launches Redmi K20 Pro special edition priced at Rs 4.8 lakh

Chinese telecom giant Xiaomi has launched a special edition of Redmi K20 Pro. The limited-edition model, made of gold and diamond will come at a price of Rs 4,80,000 and targets the super-rich.

The special edition model was unveiled by Manu Kumar Jain, global vice president Xiaomi and managing director Xiaomi India, today on his Twitter account.

“Yesterday, we teased a special variant of the #RedmiK20Pro. Today, I'm really excited to share #RedmiK20Pro Signature Edition made of pure gold and diamond. The making cost of this phone is Rs4,80,000 and we're making 20 special units! Would you want one,” he tweeted along with the images of the device.



The making cost of this phone is ₹4,80,000 and we're making 20 special units! Would you want one? #FlagshipKiller pic.twitter.com/njdL98epHf — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 17, 2019

According to the available information, only twenty units will be made of the gold and diamond-studded version. Earlier, a day before the Indian launch of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, Jain had hinted towards the unveiling of a special version worth Rs 4,80,000 on his twitter page.

The development comes as the Chinese firm launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in the country.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 27,999 while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant would be available for Rs 30,999. Redmi K20 with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999 and the 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999.