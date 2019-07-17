#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Xiaomi launches Redmi K20, K20 Pro smartphones in India

Updated : July 17, 2019 03:10 PM IST

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 27,999 while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant would be available for Rs 30,999.
Redmi K20 with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999 and the 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999.
The Redmi K20 uses Sony IMX582 sensor while Redmi K20 Pro gets Sony IMX586 sensor.
