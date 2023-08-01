Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 5G in India at Rs 10,999 — Here are all the details

2 Min Read
Xiaomi has launched Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 in India, marking the smartphone's global debut. Redmi 12 5G comes with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 8GB RAM + 8GB virtual RAM, 128GB/256GB storage options, a 6.79-inch FHD+ 90 Hz adaptive refresh display, a 50 MP AI camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and IP53 water and dust resistance. The Redmi 12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and comes with up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. The Redmi12 5G starts at Rs 10,999, while the Redmi 12 Rs 8,999. Both smartphones go on sale from August 4 at noon.
Xiaomi on Tuesday launched the Redmi 12 5G and the Redmi 12 in India, making the smartphone’s global debut.
The Redmi 12 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, a one-of-its-kind in a budget smartphone. It has up to 8GB of RAM with an extra 8GB of virtual RAM. It comes with 128GB and 256GB storage options with extendable 1TB storage with a microSD card.
The screen on the device is a 6.79-inch FHD+ display, the biggest ever in a Xiaomi smartphone, with a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a triple camera setup on the back with a 50 MP main camera with AI capabilities.
It houses a 5,000 mAh battery and is rated IP53 for water and dust resistance. The device will run on MIUI 14 out of the box, which is based on Android 13.
The Redmi 12 on the other hand has up to 6GB RAM with 6GB more virtual RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.
Other than that, both devices are specced similarly. The Redmi 12 5G will retail for a starting price of Rs 10,999 with introductory offers. The Redmi 12, on the other hand, starts at Rs 8,999. The sale will start on August 4 on mi.com, Flipkart, and all Xiaomi retail partners.
