Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Wednesday launched Mi TV Stick with full-HD streaming in India. The stick, launched globally last month, is priced at Rs 2,799, and will compete with Amazon Fire TV Stick.

The device runs on Android 9 and allows users to stream content from various OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix directly to the TV.

The Mi TV Stick is a compact device that is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and an ARM Mali-450 GPU. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. Further, it also supports WiFi and Bluetooth.

The android connection allows the device to have unrestricted access to the Google Play store, which in turn makes access to over 5,000 apps easy for users. The company claims the Mi TV Stick comes with Google's Data Saver that allows users to keep a tab on their data usage.