Xiaomi has launched its MI Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India at a discounted price of Rs 17,999 ($235), down from Rs 29,999 ($385).

However, the deal comes with a catch. The company is selling the product through its crowdfunding platform. It requires a minimum of 10,000 people to purchase the vacuum cleaner to meet its goal and only then Xiaomi will bring the product to India.

As of writing this article, the product had received 238 buyers, or 'supporters' from India.

If Xiaomi gets 10,000 buyers within 30 days, it will assume the crowdfunding project to be successful and ship the product in September. If it fails to meet the required number, the money will be refunded after the 30-day funding window closes.

The Xiaomi Mi Robot vacuum cleaner comes with a 2100Pa motor and relies on 12 sensors to move around the house. It creates a 3D map of the space. The user also gets the cleaning statistics and can set up schedules using the Mi Home app.