Xiaomi launches Mi Notebook Ultra and Mi Notebook Pro; check details

Xiaomi launched its two new laptops -- Mi Notebook Ultra and Mi Notebook Pro -- at its Smarter Living 2022 event on Thursday. The devices will go on sale in India in Lustrous Grey starting August 31 via Mi.com, Amazon with retail outlets following soon.

The tech giant said on Twitter that Mi Notebook Ultra comes at a starting price of Rs 59,999 and Mi Notebook Pro at Rs 56,999.

The laptops are powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. They carry a backlit keyboard, Mi TrueLife display, an Aerospace grade series 6 aluminium body, Thunderbolt 4, and USB Type-C fast charging. Both the models come with Windows 10 which can be upgraded to Windows 11. They also have Microsoft Office Home 2019 pre-installed.

Mi Notebook Ultra

Mi Notebook Ultra runs on Windows 10, is 17.9mm thick, and weighs 1.7kg. Under the hood, the laptop carries up to an Intel Core i7-11370H CPU paired with Intel Xe graphics. The device comes with up to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and with 512 GB of NVMe SSD storage.

It has a 15.6-inch 3200x2000 pixel Mi TrueLife+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB coverage, TUV Rheinland, and low blue light certification, 300 nits peak brightness, and DC dimming. The device comes with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio and also carries an HD webcam.

Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI port, USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It carries two 2W speakers with DTS audio processing. The trackpad is 62 percent longer as compared to the previous Mi Notebook model and it supports window gestures. It comes packed with a 70Whr battery that has a claimed 12-hour life. The device supports USB Type-C charging with a 65W charger.

Mi Notebook Ultra is priced at Rs 59,999 for the Intel Core i5-11300H + 8GB RAM variant, Rs 63,999 for the Intel Core i5-11300H + 16GB RAM variant, and Rs 76,999 for the Intel Core i7-11370H + 16GB RAM variant.

Mi Notebook Pro

Mi Notebook Pro is powered by up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics. It features up to 16GB RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. The device features a 14-inch 2.5k (2,560x1,600 pixel) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent sRGB coverage, DC diming, and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. It has same connectivity options like Notebook Ultra. The device comes with a 56Whr battery and has a claimed 11-hour life. It weighs 1.4kg and is 17.33 mm thick.

Mi Notebook Pro starts at Rs 56,999 for the Intel Core i5 + 8GB RAM variant, Rs 59,999 for the Core i5 and 16 GB RAM variant, and Rs 72,999 for the Core i7 +16 GB RAM variant.