Xiaomi launches Mi A3: Here's how it is different from Mi A2
Updated : July 18, 2019 01:39 PM IST
Powered by Snapdragon 665 processor, the smartphones will come in two variations.
While the 4GB+64GB storage model is priced approximately Rs 19,000 the 4GB+128GB device will cost around Rs 21,500.
On the camera front, the device will feature a triple rear camera set up including a 48 MP primary sensor.
