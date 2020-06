Chinese tech giant Xiaomi announced the launch of Mi NoteBook 14 and the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition in India today with a starting price of Rs 41,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively.

Specifications:

The new Mi Notebook 14 laptop comes with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666 MHz, up to 512 GB of SATA SSD storage and an Nvidia GeForce MX 250 with 2GB of video memory. It features a 14-inch display that offers a full HD resolution.

The company claims that the notebook lasts 10 hours on a full charge and is backed by 65W fast charging. However, the laptop does not come with an inbulit webcam but has a USB powered one in the bundled package.

The device comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI and a combo audio jack for connectivity.

The Horizon Edition is a more premium option that is lighter and more compact than the basic version. It comes with the same 1080p display and similar battery life. However, it is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10510U processor along with the Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB variant.

The company claims that the laptop can be charged from 0 to 50 percent charge in just over 30 minutes using the bundled 65W charger.