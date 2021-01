Xiaomi has unveiled its latest "remote charging technology" called Mi Air Charge that the company says can wirelessly charge multiple devices simultaneously. There is no need to connect any cables and users do not have to place their devices on wireless charging stands.

We're excited to bring you the remote charging technology - Mi Air Charge Technology! Charge multiple devices simultaneously while you're gaming, walking around or even when something's in the way, no strings attached. Another giant leap forward in wireless charging technology! pic.twitter.com/wEoB10wOQ2 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 29, 2021

How does the technology work?

In a blog post on its official website, the Beijing-headquartered company said, "Xiaomi's self-developed isolated charging pile has five phase interference antennas built in, which can accurately detect the location of the smartphone."

The blog also stated that at present, the remote charging technology is capable of delivering five-watt power to a single device over a "radius of several metres". "Apart from that, multiple devices can also be charged at the same time (each device supports 5 watts), and even physical obstacles do not reduce the charging efficiency."

From videos posted along with the blog, the transmitter looks quite large, as big as a side-table kept next to a couch in the living room. Xiaomi has also claimed that it plans to make living rooms "fully wireless" in future. It also states that the Mi Air Charge technology will eventually be compatible with "smart watches, bracelets and other wearable devices".

"Soon our living room devices, including speakers, desk lamps and other small smart home products, will all be built upon a wireless power supply design, completely free of wires, making our living rooms truly wireless," the blog stated.

Xiaomi, the world's third-largest smartphone brand, has not offered any release date for the Mi Air Charge system. If the company is successful, the technology can be a game-changer for smart home products. However, there could be health concerns and before making it to the market, regulatory authorities will heavily scrutinise the technology.