Xiaomi India rejigs brass amid ED probe, names Alvin Tse as India head

Chinese mobile manufacturing company Xiaomi on Friday said it has rejigged its top management and appointed Alvin Tse as general manager of Indian operations. The move comes after the company elevated its India head, Manu Kumar Jain, to group vice president at Xiaomi last year.

Tse, a Xiaomi global founding team member, a POCO founding member, and former general manager of Xiaomi Indonesia, will join hands with the Xiaomi India leadership team and support the company's next phase of growth, the company said.

Tse studied at Stanford University and worked across four of the largest smartphone and internet markets in the world, and has helped Xiaomi expand successfully into many global markets. He is a British national and enjoys bridging markets, people, and opportunities, the company said.

Also Read:

To further strengthen the India leadership team, Xiaomi India said Anuj Sharma will rejoin as its chief marketing officer. In his role, Sharma will spearhead the overall brand and marketing strategy.

After Jain moved to a global role, Muralikrishnan B, chief operating officer; Raghu Reddy, chief business officerl and Sameer BS Rao, chief financial officer, have been leading the India business and will continue to be a strong driving force behind the brand.

Last month, Xiaomi was in the news after Enforcement Directorate seized a sum of Rs 5,551.27 crore from the bank accounts of the company and initiated action for alleged illegal remittances made by the company in February 2022.

Xiaomi, which sells mobile phones in India under the brand name Mi and Redmi, is accused by the ED of violating Section 4 of the FEMA Act by transferring money in the name of "Technology Royalty" to three companies outside India — two in the US and one in China.

This amount is claimed to be royalties remitted to the said companies outside India located in the US and China. ED had claimed Xiaomi India had not obtained any service from these three foreign companies.