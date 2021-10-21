Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 11 series; to be unveiled on October 28

Xiaomi, the largest smartphone brand in India, has teased its upcoming Note 11 series of phones through a post on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform. The tease and confirmation about the next generation in the note series comes just months after the release of the Note 10 series in India.

Several leaks have already revealed the names and prices of the upcoming models. The Note 11 series will feature three models, the Note 11, the Note 11 Pro, and the Note 11 Pro+. The phones will see a launch in China first, with an Indian release slated for later down the line.

The official unveiling of the phone will be done on October 28, 4.30 pm IST, in China. The teaser from the company showed a design featuring a punch-hole cutout, flat edges, a dedicated stereo speaker setup tuned by JBL and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Rumours and leaks have suggested that the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be using the Dimensity 920 SoC, foregoing old partners Qualcomm Snapdragon’s SoCs. The Note 11 vanilla variant is expected to feature the slightly weaker Dimensity 820 SoC, instead. The expected storage variants for the Redmi Note 11 Pro are: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.

According to a listing on JD.com, the Note 11 Pro+ will come in three colours -- Mysterious Blackland, Misty Forest, and Time Quiet Purple, while the Note 11 Pro will be available in Mysterious Blackland, Misty Forest, Shallow Meng Xinghe, and Time Quiet Purple.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G was launched on July 20 at an affordable price of Rs 13,999, and was the first 5G capable phone in the Redmi Note line-up. The new Redmi Note 10T 5G featured the same ‘evol’ design standard across its Note 10 series, boasting of a Dimensity 700 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 5000mAh battery.