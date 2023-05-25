Xiaomi Civi 3 launched: Check specifications, price, features and more

hometechnology NewsXiaomi Civi 3 launched: Check specifications, price, features and more

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 6:01:54 PM IST (Published)

The highly anticipated Xiaomi Civi 3 was launched in China on Thursday. Earlier, several reports claimed that the phone will be launched in India on May 25, but the smartphone maker has chosen the Chinese market to introduce the new device. A few reports claimed that Xiaomi Civi 3 has been launched in India, but there is no official confirmation yet. The phone is currently available for pre-orders in China.

The new Xiaomi Civi 3 sports a notable dual front camera system and it is powered by the revolutionary octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor.


Here's a look at the specifications, price, features and more of the new Xiaomi Civi 3.

Design

The Xiaomi Civi 3 showcases a dual-tone aesthetic, with four colour variations— Rose Purple, Mint Green, Adventure Gold, and Coconut Ash.

It features a smooth-flowing design with a prominent camera module housing three lenses at the back. The camera island is encircled with a metal ring, delivering a sleek and polished appearance.

Display

The Civi 3 sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display that comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz.

It offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass for protection.

Performance

The smartphone is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC coupled with Mali-G610 GPU.

It is offered with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Camera

The Civi 3 houses a triple rear camera unit, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX800 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8MP camera with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens.

It features a dual front camera set of 32MP each with autofocus and an ultra-wide angle lens.

Battery and other features

The device is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Civi 3 is available for purchase in three storage variants which are:

12GB + 256GB, priced at CNY 2,499 (about Rs. 29,300)

12GB + 512GB, priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,600)

16GB + 1TB, priced  CNY 2999 (roughly Rs. 35,200)

