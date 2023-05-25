Xiaomi Civi 3 launched: Check specifications, price, features and more

2 Min(s) Read
The new Xiaomi Civi 3 sports a notable dual front camera system and it is powered by the revolutionary octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC processor.
The highly anticipated Xiaomi Civi 3 was launched in China on Thursday. Earlier, several reports claimed that the phone will be launched in India on May 25, but the smartphone maker has chosen the Chinese market to introduce the new device. A few reports claimed that Xiaomi Civi 3 has been launched in India, but there is no official confirmation yet. The phone is currently available for pre-orders in China.
Here's a look at the specifications, price, features and more of the new Xiaomi Civi 3.