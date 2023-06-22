Xiaomi buds 4 Active review: Pocket-friendly and perfect fit for the ears

Xiaomi's Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds offer affordable and feature-packed entry-level wearables with a minimalistic design, comfortable fit, and effective noise cancellation. They have slightly tinny sound but are a great budget choice for wireless music consumption.
In the ever-increasing market of smartphones, where even entry-level devices are becoming more expensive, a different trend seems to be emerging in the world of wearables. Entry-level wearables are actually becoming more affordable and feature-packed, thanks to the availability of cost-effective components from China. An example of this trend is Xiaomi's recently-launched Redmi Buds 4 Active, which brings quality to the sub-Rs 1,500 segment.
Unlike its competitors, which often opt for flashy designs to attract buyers, Xiaomi has chosen a more minimalistic approach with the Buds 4 Active. The earbuds come in two colour variants — Bass Black and Air White, which is more cream than white — that allow them to blend in rather than stand out. They don't bear any prominent logos or markings, except for a small blinking LED that indicates certain actions.
One quirk with the design, however, is the placement of the 'Redmi' label on the back of the squircle-shaped case, which can be confusing at times. Other than this minor oddity, both the case and earbuds are lightweight and comfortable. Wearing them feels almost effortless, and the matte finish does not compromise on build quality, considering the price.