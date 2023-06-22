Xiaomi buds 4 Active review: Pocket-friendly and perfect fit for the ears

Xiaomi's Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds offer affordable and feature-packed entry-level wearables with a minimalistic design, comfortable fit, and effective noise cancellation. They have slightly tinny sound but are a great budget choice for wireless music consumption.

In the ever-increasing market of smartphones, where even entry-level devices are becoming more expensive, a different trend seems to be emerging in the world of wearables. Entry-level wearables are actually becoming more affordable and feature-packed, thanks to the availability of cost-effective components from China. An example of this trend is Xiaomi's recently-launched Redmi Buds 4 Active, which brings quality to the sub-Rs 1,500 segment.

Unlike its competitors, which often opt for flashy designs to attract buyers, Xiaomi has chosen a more minimalistic approach with the Buds 4 Active. The earbuds come in two colour variants — Bass Black and Air White, which is more cream than white — that allow them to blend in rather than stand out. They don't bear any prominent logos or markings, except for a small blinking LED that indicates certain actions.