Xiaomi becomes youngest company on Fortune Global 500 list

Updated : July 22, 2019 02:40 PM IST

The Beijing-based global technology firm on Monday announced that the company has, for the first time, made the Fortune Global 500 list, nine years after its iteration. 
Founded in April 2010 as an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core, Xiaomi was also named in Fortune's China 500 list for the first time in June, ranking 53rd. 
