Xiaomi announces new budget-friendly Redmi A2 in India

The Redmi A2 comes with a starting price of Rs 5,999 and comes in three colour options — light green, light blue and black. It will be available on Amazon, Redmi and other offline channels starting May 23.

Under its budget-friendly sub-brand Redmi, Xiaomi on Friday unveiled a new entry-level smartphone, the Redmi A2, with a unique leather texture design.

The smartphone boasts a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Drop display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 processor. The Redmi A2's main dual-camera setup features two 8MP sensors.

It offers two RAM and storage configurations: 2GB of RAM paired with 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage. Additionally, users have the option to expand the storage up to a massive 1TB, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.