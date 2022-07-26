Xiaomi's Android 13 version leaked online and has these features

There's no set timeline for Xiaomi to release its own version of Android 13 —MIUI 14 — but that hasn't deterred leakers from releasing what they claim are screenshots of the Chinese tech giant's new mobile operating system (OS).

As per the leaks, MIUI 14 will feature a low power consumption mode in Bluetooth connectivity, called Bluetooth LE Audio; a codec upgrade for better and stable sound; multi-stream for Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones; and Auracast broadcasting to send the same audio source to multiple earphones.

The upgrade will finally let you capture text from photos with its text recognition on a Xiaomi phone — essentially Google Lens — and also send you “On this day” notifications from the Photo Gallery, similar to how Google Photos does it.

System apps like Clock are also likely to get a visual upgrade.

There are speculations that Xiaomi will move straight to MIUI 14 and will be skipping any intermediate version like 13.5, though there is no telling when and which devices might get the upgrade. Like all other Android smartphone manufacturers, Xiaomi will have its own timeline of OS release as it has to take stock Android from the Android Open Source Project and customise it to fit its own software design language.

We know for sure that Android 13 will first be coming to Google's own Pixel lineup — Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and other smartphone manufacturers will get the Android 13 code from the AOSP, apply their own customisations, and release it to their users later in the year or early next year.