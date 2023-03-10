Xiaomi 13 Pro now available for sale on Amazon — Here are the details

The Xiaomi 13 Pro runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box and comes in two colour variants — Ceramic Black and Ceramic White. Both are currently available on Amazon starting at Rs 79,999.
Xiaomi’s latest flagship, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is now available for sale in India for Rs 79,999, exclusively on Amazon.
The Xiaomi 13 lineup includes the base model 13, 13 Pro and a budget version called the Xiaomi 13 Lite.
Specifications
The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and comes in a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The device features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate.
It also packs a 4,820 mAh battery under the hood which supports 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge. According to Xiaomi, it can charge up to 100 percent in under 24 minutes in the standard mode and under 19 minutes in the boost mode. It also supports 50W wireless turbocharging and 10W reverse wireless charging.
The smartphone also houses a 50 MP one-inch Leica sensor in its main camera setup on the back, along with two more 50 MP lenses — one ultra-wide and one telephoto. The front camera is a 32 MP shooter.
Availability
The Xiaomi 13 Pro runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box and comes in two colour variants — Ceramic Black and Ceramic White. Both are currently available on Amazon. The e-commerce platform is also offering several offers on the device including up to Rs 10,000 instant cashback on select credit card and debit card transactions. Users can also avail a Spotify premium membership on the purchase, if they buy the smartphone before March 31.
Exchange offers up to Rs 24,000 are also available.
