Xiaomi 12T tipped again — check new list of specs

Even as the release of Xiaomi’s 12T is months away, tipsters have revealed more details about it and its Pro version. In particular, tipsters have revealed that the smartphones may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and a 6.7-inch OLED display.

Noted tipster Yogesh Brar revealed a potential list of features for the Xiaomi 12T.

The smartphone is expected to come with a display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support along with Quad HD resolution. The rear camera will have three imagers, including a 108 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro imager. At the front, the 12T will feature a 20 MP selfie camera.

The phone is expected to arrive in multiple storage variants — 8GB and 12GB RAM and 128GB plus 256GB storage options. The phone may come fitted with a 5,000 mAh battery unit that will support 67W fast charging. Other possible features include an under-display fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. As far as the OS is concerned, the 12T will most probably run the Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Some of the specifications have been corroborated by another leak from Xiaomiu, a website that aggregates information and leaks about Xiaomi.

Internal testing on

Another tipster, Mukul Sharma, said the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro have already begun internal testing in various European and Asian regions. “Internal testing of the Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro devices has begun in various Asian and European regions.