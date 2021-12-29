Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 FX launched; check details

Smartphone maker Xiaomi unveiled three models of its next-gen Xiaomi 12 smartphone series -- Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 FX -- in China on December 28. Apart from adding new and improved features over its older flagships, the smartphones also come with a new Xiaomi branding, shelving the Mi tag seen on the previous 11 series.

Xiaomi also launched the new skin MIUI 13, which is based on the Android 12 platform.

The three smartphone models support fast charging and carry triple rear cameras. While these phones will be sold in China from December 31, their availability at the global level is still unclear.

Although Xiaomi did not announce the date of its India launch, the phones are likely to be available from next year, Mint reported.

Here’s a look at some of the features of the three Xiaomi 12 models:

Xiaomi 12: Built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the small and compact Xiaomi 12 comes with a 6.28 inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It features a triple rear camera with 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telephoto lens with optical zoom.

Apart from this, the phone also has a 32MP selfie camera. The phone supports advanced connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi. It’s 4,500mAh battery comes with 67W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.

The Xiaomi 12 carries a price tag of CNY 3,699 (nearly Rs 43,400) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, CNY 3,999 (nearly Rs 46,900) for the 8GB/256GB model and CNY 4,399 (around Rs 51,600) for the 12GB/256GB option.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: The Xiaomi 12 Pro is also built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and comes with 6.73 inch WQHD+ AMOLED display. It has the same RAM combination as the vanilla model. Xiaomi 12 Pro has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary Sony IMX707 sensor, a 50MP bokeh lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. It sports a 32MP selfie lens. The smartphone is powered by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging.

In China, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is priced at CNY 4,699 (around Rs 55,100) for the 8GB/128GB variant, CNY 4,999 (nearly Rs 58,600) for the 8GB/256GB model and CNY 5,399 (nearly Rs 63,300) for the 12GB/256GB option.

Xiaomi 12X: The toned-down Xiaomi 12X comes with a 6.28 inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary camera, and 2MP tertiary camera. It has a 32MP camera at the front. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset that also powers the OnePlus 9R 5G. The phone has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

The Xiaomi 12X is priced at CNY 3,199 (nearly Rs 37,500) for the 8GB/128GB variant, CNY 3,499 (around Rs 41,000) for the 8GB/ 256GB version and CNY 3,799 (around Rs 44,500) for the 12GB/256GB option.