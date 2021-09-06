Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro global launch soon, know specifications, price and features

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is going to launch its new smartphone at its September 15 event. Though Xiaomi has not revealed details of the new devices, the teasers and recent leaks hint at the launch of Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro.

Xiaomi has hinted that the charging capabilities of the upcoming smartphone will be a key highlight of the event. If some reports are to be believed, the phone may come up with a 120W HyperCharge fast charging support.

This September, we are bringing the spotlight back, this time to a series of flagship devices and more! 2021.9.15｜20:00 GMT+8#XiaomiProductLaunch pic.twitter.com/pf0IyiH7ZK— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 5, 2021

120 Watt? Yes! #XiaomiHyperCharge is coming your way! Catch the global debut of #Xiaomi11TPro on September 15 at 8PM GMT+8. #XiaomiProductLaunch https://t.co/zPnttgUN8W — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 6, 2021

Talking about the expected features, recent leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro will come with an OLED panel. There is also a lot of confusion on the type of chipsets which will be used in the device as some reports suggest that it could be MediaTek’s flagship SoC- Dimensity 1200 chipset while some other reports say that the phone could feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC.

For good quality pictures, the two devices are likely to have a triple rear camera setup. The 11T Pro is rumoured to feature a 64 MP triple camera unit while the 11T Pro may feature a 108 MP triple camera setup. Both the phones will come in two configurations such as 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

The two handsets are expected to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery that will support 120W fast charging. The devices are expected to have an identical design and they will be available in three colour options of Celestial Blue, Moonlight White, and Meteorite Gray.

The Xiaomi 11T series will be a mid-life upgrade to present Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship series that includes phones like Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 ultra and more.

The Mi 11T models are likely to be priced below Rs 40,000 in India, many reports suggest. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T pro models are presently available in a price range of Rs 35,999-Rs 39,999 and experts believe Xiaomi will maintain the same price range for the upgrades.