Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, the fastest charging smartphone, to launch in India on January 6; check details

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be released in India on January 6. The phones will join Xiaomi's 11 series, which includes the Mi 11X, 11X Pro, and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G.

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is being referred to as the country's fastest charging smartphone, with a claimed charge time of just 15 minutes from 0 to 100 percent.

The new Xiaomi flagship phone is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which was rolled out earlier this year in China. It will also have 5G capabilities.

Xiaomi has released a promotional image of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, which shows a rectangular design similar to the Redmi Note 11 series phones. The image also suggests that the phone will be available in only two colour options, blue and pink, though this will be confirmed on launch day.

Expected specifications of Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Despite the fact that the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge's specifications have yet to be revealed, the phone is expected to be similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, according to rumours. This points to a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera framework with a 108-megapixel primary lens, dual JBL-tuned stereo speakers, NFC option, and a significant 4,500mAh battery in the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. The phone could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

With a 108MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 16MP front camera, the expected camera setup is also the same.

Pricing in India

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which had a starting price of CNY 1,899 (around Rs 22,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration when it first launched. The phone was also available in an 8GB + 128GB variant for CNY 2,099 (around Rs 24,900) and an 8GB + 256GB variant for CNY 2,299 (around Rs 27,300). The new Xiaomi phone could fall into the same price range.