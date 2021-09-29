Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G launched in India; check prices, Diwali offer, other details

Xiaomi on September 29 launched its newest entry into the mid-range 5G segment, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. The device will be available for purchase from October 2 on Amazon India, mi.com and select partners from 12 midnight. The starting price is Rs 26,999. The new device is a variant model of Mi 11 Lite, which was released in June, and one of the first Xiaomi devices to drop the ‘Mi’ branding in favour of Xiaomi’s name.

Price

The 11 Lite NE 5G will come in two variants -- a base 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and an 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage model. The base model will be available at Rs 26,999 and the larger RAM model will be available at Rs 28,999. The phone will be available in four colours -- Diamond Dazzle, Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black, and Jazz Blue. The company is going to introduce a Diwali offer on both models between October 2-7, giving a discount of up to Rs 1,500.

Specifications

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will come with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) which features 10-bit flat Polymer OLED true-colour display. The phone will have a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz and a 24 0Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will be HDR supported for its display, along with Dolby support for its audio.

Running the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. The phone will also have dual nano SIM slots.

In terms of its camera set up, 11 Lite NE 5G comes with a 64 MP primary imager, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5 MP macro telephoto lens in the rear. For the front, the phone packs a 20 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options for the phone include 12-band support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone will also have side-mounted fingerprint sensors and a 4,250mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging.