X delivers on ad revenue promise: Creators reap rewards for impressive engagement

X is finally sharing its ad revenue with creators who have delivered over five million impressions in three months as Elon Musk promised. A lot of creators took to the platform to express their excitement and turns out that the payout was pretty generous for most of them.

Nick St. Pierre, a creative director, shared his payout, which was over $1,000 for July.

Musk’s condition for the payout was the creators should be subscribed to X Premium — formerly Twitter Blue — and have a Stripe payment account.

Co-founder of Hood app Abhishek Asthana who goes by the name 'Gabbar' on X posted the news on the platform and called it “paisa wasool” (worth the money).

Another creator named 'Maithun' shared a screenshot that claimed that Rs 3,51,000 had been deposited in his bank account.

“Twitter just paid me $120.65 for 21,400,000 impressions in the past 104 days. For what it's worth, YouTube paid me $241.31 in that exact same amount of time for 928,593 views and 6,159,005 impressions," another one posted.

Earlier, Elon Musk also offered to fund the legal bills of any X users, who’ve been discriminated against by their employer because of their actions on the platform.

The proposal comes with “no limit” on costs and X Corp. will “go after the boards of directors of the companies too,” he said in one of the responses to the announcement.

