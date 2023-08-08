CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsX delivers on ad revenue promise: Creators reap rewards for impressive engagement

X delivers on ad revenue promise: Creators reap rewards for impressive engagement

X delivers on ad revenue promise: Creators reap rewards for impressive engagement
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Aug 8, 2023 7:56:30 PM IST (Published)

Earlier, Elon Musk also offered to fund the legal bills of any X users, who’ve been discriminated against by their employer because of their actions on the platform.

X is finally sharing its ad revenue with creators who have delivered over five million impressions in three months as Elon Musk promised. A lot of creators took to the platform to express their excitement and turns out that the payout was pretty generous for most of them.

Nick St. Pierre, a creative director, shared his payout, which was over $1,000 for July.
Musk’s condition for the payout was the creators should be subscribed to X Premium — formerly Twitter Blue — and have a Stripe payment account.
Co-founder of Hood app Abhishek Asthana who goes by the name 'Gabbar' on X posted the news on the platform and called it “paisa wasool” (worth the money).
Another creator named 'Maithun' shared a screenshot that claimed that Rs 3,51,000 had been deposited in his bank account.
“Twitter just paid me $120.65 for 21,400,000 impressions in the past 104 days. For what it's worth, YouTube paid me $241.31 in that exact same amount of time for 928,593 views and 6,159,005 impressions," another one posted.
Earlier, Elon Musk also offered to fund the legal bills of any X users, who’ve been discriminated against by their employer because of their actions on the platform.
The proposal comes with “no limit” on costs and X Corp. will “go after the boards of directors of the companies too,” he said in one of the responses to the announcement.
Also Read: Twitter offers ad revenue share to select content creators
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

TwitterX

Recommended Articles

View All
Types of insurance frauds and know how to deal with them

Types of insurance frauds and know how to deal with them

Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Your guide to Pakistan Elections 2024 — From key caretaker PM contenders to challenges before next govt

Your guide to Pakistan Elections 2024 — From key caretaker PM contenders to challenges before next govt

Aug 8, 2023 IST6 Min Read

CNBC-TV18 Explains: How attractive are buybacks for shareholders?

CNBC-TV18 Explains: How attractive are buybacks for shareholders?

Aug 8, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Direct listing abroad bypassing Indian bourses is putting the cart before the horse

Zoomed Out | Direct listing abroad bypassing Indian bourses is putting the cart before the horse

Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X