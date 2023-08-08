X delivers on ad revenue promise: Creators reap rewards for impressive engagement

Earlier, Elon Musk also offered to fund the legal bills of any X users, who’ve been discriminated against by their employer because of their actions on the platform.

X is finally sharing its ad revenue with creators who have delivered over five million impressions in three months as Elon Musk promised. A lot of creators took to the platform to express their excitement and turns out that the payout was pretty generous for most of them.

Nick St. Pierre, a creative director, shared his payout, which was over $1,000 for July.

X (formerly known as Twitter) paid me $1,253 for July. 31.3M impressions~$0.04 CPMI wonder how long it will take for avg X cpms to reach $1? Would be life changing for so many people if it ever does. pic.twitter.com/mFtOYwqNHN— Nick St. Pierre (@nickfloats) August 8, 2023

Musk’s condition for the payout was the creators should be subscribed to X Premium — formerly Twitter Blue — and have a Stripe payment account.

Co-founder of Hood app Abhishek Asthana who goes by the name 'Gabbar' on X posted the news on the platform and called it “paisa wasool” (worth the money).

Blue tick ke paise vasool pic.twitter.com/pVrX5hTYWo — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 8, 2023

Another creator named 'Maithun' shared a screenshot that claimed that Rs 3,51,000 had been deposited in his bank account.

“Twitter just paid me $120.65 for 21,400,000 impressions in the past 104 days. For what it's worth, YouTube paid me $241.31 in that exact same amount of time for 928,593 views and 6,159,005 impressions," another one posted.

Earlier, Elon Musk also offered to fund the legal bills of any X users, who’ve been discriminated against by their employer because of their actions on the platform.

If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit.Please let us know.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

The proposal comes with “no limit” on costs and X Corp. will “go after the boards of directors of the companies too,” he said in one of the responses to the announcement.

Also Read: Twitter offers ad revenue share to select content creators