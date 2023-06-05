WWDC 2023: The next big Mac update is macOS Sonoma — what's new?

Apple unveiled macOS Sonoma, featuring desktop widgets, improved gaming performance, enhanced videoconferencing, and Safari updates, at WWDC 2023.

Apple on Monday unveiled the next version of its computer operating system, macOS Sonoma, at the annual Worldwide Developers' Conference in Cupertino, California. macOS Sonoma This new release brings a range of impressive features and enhancements to Mac users worldwide.

One of the headline features is the introduction of desktop widgets, which seamlessly integrate into the user's desktop environment. These widgets intelligently fade into the background when a window is opened, ensuring a clutter-free workspace. Moreover, macOS Sonoma allows widgets to be accessed from an iPhone when both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, enhancing cross-device integration.

The interactive capabilities of widgets were also demonstrated during the event. One example showcased how users could control a connected vehicle directly from the desktop widget, emphasising the practicality and convenience that this feature offers. This integration between macOS and other Apple devices further strengthens the ecosystem and promotes a seamless user experience.

Another notable addition to macOS Sonoma is the introduction of the "Game mode." This feature optimises the allocation of system resources, including CPU and GPU, to prioritise gaming performance. It ensures that Mac users can fully enjoy their gaming experiences by reducing audio latency for AirPods and enhancing the responsiveness of Xbox and PlayStation controllers when connected to Macs. Apple's commitment to gaming on the Mac was reinforced by the appearance of renowned game developer Hideo Kojima, who announced that Death Stranding Director's Cut would be available on macOS.

Enhancements to videoconferencing capabilities were also unveiled. The Presenter Overlay feature allows users to display their screens while their face remains on camera, facilitating more engaging presentations and meetings. Additionally, macOS Sonoma introduces augmented reality (AR) effects that can be applied to any videoconferencing app. These effects are triggered by specific gestures, such as a double thumbs up, creating a dynamic and immersive experience for participants.

Apple has also focused on improving its web browser, Safari, with Sonoma. Web apps now have enhanced functionality, resembling regular macOS apps. Users can receive notifications from web apps and pin them to the dock for quick access. The introduction of Profiles allows for a customised browsing experience, depending on whether it is being used for work or personal purposes. Moreover, private browsing windows are designed to automatically lock when not in use, ensuring enhanced privacy and security. Apple has also made sharing passkeys and passwords easier through iCloud Keychain, streamlining the login process.

In addition to the macOS-specific updates, Apple announced that several enhancements from iOS 17 would also be available in macOS Sonoma. These include an improved predictive text feature, the ability to summon Siri without using the "hey" command, and enhanced sticker functionality, enabling users to express themselves creatively in their digital communications.

