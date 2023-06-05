WWDC 2023: The next big Mac update is macOS Sonoma — what's new?

Apple unveiled macOS Sonoma, featuring desktop widgets, improved gaming performance, enhanced videoconferencing, and Safari updates, at WWDC 2023.

Apple on Monday unveiled the next version of its computer operating system, macOS Sonoma, at the annual Worldwide Developers' Conference in Cupertino, California. macOS Sonoma This new release brings a range of impressive features and enhancements to Mac users worldwide.

One of the headline features is the introduction of desktop widgets, which seamlessly integrate into the user's desktop environment. These widgets intelligently fade into the background when a window is opened, ensuring a clutter-free workspace. Moreover, macOS Sonoma allows widgets to be accessed from an iPhone when both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, enhancing cross-device integration.

The interactive capabilities of widgets were also demonstrated during the event. One example showcased how users could control a connected vehicle directly from the desktop widget, emphasising the practicality and convenience that this feature offers. This integration between macOS and other Apple devices further strengthens the ecosystem and promotes a seamless user experience.