WWDC 2023: Apple annouces iOS 17 with overhauled phone, messages and FaceTime apps

Apple unveiled iOS 17 at its Worldwide Developers' Conference, featuring updates to the phone, messages, and FaceTime apps, including customisable caller ID photos, voicemail transcription, and check-in notifications in the messages app.

Apple on Monday announced the next generation of its iPhone operating system, iOS, at the Worldwide Developers' Conference at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The tech giant said iOS 17 will feature revamped phone, messages and FaceTime apps with what it claims are quality-of-life updates.

One of the highlights of iOS 17 is enhanced safety, ensuring a more secure user experience. Additionally, a built-in journaling app called Journal has been introduced, allowing users to effortlessly document and commemorate significant moments. The new nightstand mode turns the iPhone into a status display while charging in landscape mode.

Contact cards have received an update with a feature called posters. These posters transform contact cards into visually appealing marquee-like images that appear fullscreen on the recipient's iPhone when receiving a call. Users can customise the posters by selecting various designs, including bold typography options and the ability to add Memoji. Furthermore, this feature works seamlessly with third-party VoIP apps.