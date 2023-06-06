WWDC 2023: Watch, iPad & Apple TV will get major OS updates this year

Apple unveiled watchOS 10 at WWDC, introducing new features and improvements for Apple Watch. Users can expect widgets, revamped button functionality, new watchfaces, mental health and fitness updates, vision health monitoring, and privacy enhancements. Additionally, Apple announced tvOS 17, bringing FaceTime, non-Apple apps, SharePlay, lost remote locating, and a redesigned control center to Apple TV. These updates demonstrate Apple's commitment to enhancing user experiences across their devices.

Apple unveiled watchOS 10, the next-generation smartwatch platform, at the Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) conference on Monday. This update promises a host of new features and improvements for Apple Watch users. While developers can start experimenting with it right away, a public beta is expected to be released next month. The final version is slated to launch in September, coinciding with the release of the Apple Watch Series 9.

One of the notable changes in watchOS 10 is the reintroduction of widgets. By turning the digital crown, users can access a widget stack and effortlessly scroll through for quick information access. This revamped interaction style is reminiscent of the Siri watchface introduced in watchOS 3. Additionally, the functionality of the watch's buttons has been reimagined. Currently, pressing the digital crown activates the honeycomb app grid or a list, depending on personal settings.

Naturally, watchOS updates come with a selection of fresh watch faces. This year, users can expect a new palette watch face along with one featuring characters Snoopy and Woodstock. Notably, watchOS 10 also emphasises mental health. Users can now log their moods with abstract images and even take standardised assessment quizzes. On the fitness front, Apple is introducing new cycling features such as functional threshold and live activity tracking on the iPhone. Hikers will benefit from viewing trails and trailhead information directly on their wrist. Thanks to the altimeter, users can also explore a new 3D map of their waypoints, including the last location with cell data and the last place capable of making emergency calls on any carrier network.

Furthermore, watchOS 10 incorporates vision health monitoring into the Health app. Apple Watch can now measure the amount of time spent in daylight, offering insights into users' daily routines. Another metric, screen distance, tracks the proximity to electronic devices. Importantly, all mental health and vision health data will be encrypted within the app, ensuring privacy and security.

iPadOS 17

Apple unveiled a preview of iPadOS 17, offering new customisation options for the Lock Screen and interactive widgets. The update includes features such as AutoFill for easier handling of PDFs, enhanced PDF capabilities in the Notes app for markup and collaboration, improvements to Messages with sticker experiences, the ability to leave FaceTime video and audio messages, the Health app with interactive charts, and HealthKit support for developers. iPadOS 17 is currently available as a developer beta and will be released as a free software update this September. The update aims to provide a more personalized and capable experience for iPad users.

tvOS 17

In addition to watchOS 10, Apple also unveiled tvOS 17 during the WWDC conference. This software update promises to be one of the most substantial updates for Apple TV in recent years. Among the new features, users can now utilise FaceTime on their TV screens. By initiating or receiving a call on their iPhone, users can seamlessly transfer it to their TV through Continuity Camera. This functionality is not limited to FaceTime alone, as popular non-Apple apps like Zoom and Webex will also be available on Apple TV. Moreover, the innovative Center Stage feature frames users while they watch TV.

Aside from these advancements, tvOS 17 introduces SharePlay, enabling users to watch shows and movies together in split-screen mode on Apple TV. Additionally, users can locate a lost Siri Remote using their iPhone and even use memories from Apple Photos as their Apple TV screen saver. The control centre interface has undergone a redesign, aligning it more closely with the interfaces found on iPadOS, macOS, and iOS.